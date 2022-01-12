WWE Reportedly Interested In AEW Star Wardlow

Wardlow‘s winning streak will be put to the test tonight on AEW Dynamite. The big man will take on CM Punk, as a service to his employer, MJF.

According to WrestleVotes, Wardlow has caught the attention of WWE officials. The company is interested in signing him away from AEW, if and when he becomes a free agent.

“With his biggest match to date happening later tonight, I can confirm, without hesitation, that WWE will be extremely interested in luring Wardlow away from AEW when his contract is due. There are several people within World Wrestling Entertainment that LOVE his potential,” WrestleVotes Tweeted.

Mr. Mayhem’s storyline employer, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, is also on WWE’s radar. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast recently said executives at both Fox and USA were interested in WWE signing MJF.

”It almost worked the corporate side of stuff on USA and even Fox,” said Zarian of MJF mentioning a bidding war for him in 2024. “It perked their ears like ‘hey, this guy is really good. Is his contract ending in 2024? Is that true? There have been conversations and I know WWE is very interested in him.”

Wardlow’s Alliance with MJF Won’t Last Forever

Wardlow is the hired gun of MJF, in AEW storylines. Over the past several months, AEW has teased that Wardlow is getting fed up with MJF and may break off on his own at some point.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, Wardlow said his agreement with MJF won’t last forever.

“MJF and I, we strictly have a business relationship,” said Wardlow. “That’s all it’s ever been, that’s all it ever will be.

“He pays me to make sure his jaw isn’t wired shut and thus far, his win record and the fact that he’s still talking his sh*t every week I think I’ve done pretty well at my job. However, that contract isn’t forever and the way he treats people, we’ll see what the future holds with that.”

Do you think Wardlow is a better fit for AEW or WWE? Let us know in the comments.