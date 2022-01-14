WWE’s Lawyer Responds To MLW Lawsuit

Earlier this week, it was revealed that MLW has filed suit against WWE. The claim in the lawsuit is that WWE actively sought to prevent MLW from securing a deal with the Tubi streaming service and put pressure on VICE TV to stop working with the company as well.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE lawyer Jerry McDevitt responded to questions regarding the lawsuit. He noted that WWE had not been officially served with it at that time, however.

“I have not seen the full lawsuit since WWE has not been served,” McDevitt is quoted as having said earlier this week.

“If Tubi breached, then sue Tubi,” McDevitt continued. “As to Vice, WWE has no commercial relationship with them or for that matter any of the other dozens of content distribution entities with whom MLW could do a deal with if they had a commercially viable product. They put a show on Vice, if my memory serves me correctly after one of the Dark Side shows and lost most of the audience. I think I read they got 40,000 viewers. No wonder Vice did no further deal.”

I can tell you this MLW/Tubi deal fell apart at the absolute last hour https://t.co/n7ACqQQ30f — Tony Maglio (@TonyMaglio) January 12, 2022

Court Bauer released a statement earlier this week in regards to his company’s lawsuit filed against WWE.

“WWE has been wrongfully depriving its competitors of critical opportunities for many years, but its latest conduct has been even more unconscionable,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “I think we speak for the rest of the professional wrestling world when we say that this anti-competitive behavior has to stop.”