WWE Legend: ‘I Don’t See Any AEW Activity In The Royal Rumble’

One WWE Hall of Famer isn’t buying into the idea that AEW will have a presence at the Royal Rumble event.

Since Chris Jericho and Hiroshi Tanahashi collided in Tokyo for Wrestle Kingdom 14, the “Forbidden Door” has been used as a way to advocate for cross-promotion. We’ve seen promotions such as AEW, NJPW, and Impact Wrestling working together.

Booker T Not Sold On AEW Talent At Royal Rumble

Recently, WWE and Impact Wrestling turned a lot of heads. Mickie James is the current Knockouts Champion, yet she will enter the Royal Rumble.

There’s been a lot of speculation regarding AEW stars potentially making the event but taking to his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he isn’t sold.

“I don’t see it happening. I just don’t see any AEW activity in the Royal Rumble or anything like that. There again, I could be wrong but I just don’t think something like that’s gonna happen right now at this time.

“AEW is definitely on their own wing right now, they’re doing their own thing and I just think something like that would just muddy the waters like crazy. The fans would lose their minds more than anything.”

Part of the reason why some rumors have surfaced has to do with the report from Fightful that Cody Rhodes is working without an AEW contract.

Reporters such as Dave Meltzer have shot down rumors that Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley could appear at the Royal Rumble.

