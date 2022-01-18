WWE Raw To Air on Syfy Channel For 2 Weeks Next Month

WWE Monday Night Raw will air on the Syfy channel for two consecutive weeks next month.
Longtime WWE fans remember Raw being pre-empted each year by the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. This was a regular occurrence until 2017.
This year, the USA Network’s coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games is to blame. WWE Raw will air on the Syfy on:
- Monday February 7
- Monday, February 13
For the two weeks that Raw moves to Syfy, the USA Network will air Men’s Figure Skating and Freestyle Skiing.
H/T: Pwinsider