WWE Raw To Air on Syfy Channel For 2 Weeks Next Month

WWE Monday Night Raw will air on the Syfy channel for two consecutive weeks next month.

Longtime WWE fans remember Raw being pre-empted each year by the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. This was a regular occurrence until 2017.

This year, the USA Network’s coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games is to blame. WWE Raw will air on the Syfy on:

Monday February 7

Monday, February 13

For the two weeks that Raw moves to Syfy, the USA Network will air Men’s Figure Skating and Freestyle Skiing.

