WWE RAW Results (1/17): Rollins vs. Lashley, Austin Theory & Vince McMahon

WWE RAW aired live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Seth Rollins battled Bobby Lashley tonight in the main event. Austin Theory battled Finn Balor in a rematch from last month. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed Doudrop ahead of their title match at Royal Rumble.

RAW Results

Doudrop & Becky Lynch def. Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair Kevin Owens def. Damian Priest (non-title match) Austin Theory def. Finn Balor Omos def. Reggie Street Profits, The Mysterios def. Dirty Dawgs, Commander Azeez, Apollo Crews Bobby Lashley def. Seth Rollins via DQ

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Doudrop & Becky Lynch Could Not Co-Exist

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch kicked off the show and noted that we have stars from generations past coming back for the women’s Royal Rumble match. Lynch claimed she makes stars out of people and bragged about getting Doudrop a title match last week. Lynch vowed to beat Doudrop at Royal Rumble before complimenting her tenacity. Becky called Doudrop “doo doo” and said she will never be champion as long as she is still here. Doudrop told Becky that she made the biggest mistake of her life by giving her the win over Bianca Belair. Bianca and Liv then interrupted and it led to a tag match as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Becky Lynch and Doudrop were having difficulties coexisting as tag teammates and argued in the corner. Liv capitalized and knocked Doudrop out of the ring. Becky rolled Liv up and used the ropes for leverage but Morgan kicked out at two. Becky hit the Man Handle Slam and went for the cover. Doudrop broke up her own teammates cover with a Splash. Doudrop dragged Becky to the corner, tagged herself in, and hit Liv with a Crossbody for the pinfall victory.

Kevin Owens Pinned The US Champion

Kevin Owens welcomed Seth Rollins as the guest on the KO Show. Owens told Rollins that he admired him and that Seth was the guy who set the table. Rollins thanked Kevin and went on to brag about how great he is and how he is going to take the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. United States Champion Damian Priest interrupted and made his way to the ring as RAW went to a break.

Kevin Owens battled Damian Priest in a singles match when RAW returned. Damian controlled the action early and Owens rolled out of the ring to regroup. Priest chased him out there and Owens hit a Superkick. Kevin followed it up with a Frog Splash off the ring apron before rolling Damian back in the ring as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Priest sent Owens to the corner and hit a Splash. Owens tried to battle back but Damian leveled him with a Clothesline. Damian perched Owens up the top turnbuckle but Owens knocked him to the canvas. Owens connected with a Senton off the top rope and went for the cover but Damian somehow kicked out at two.

Owens hit the Pop-Up Powerbomb for another near fall. Damian planted Owens with a big Chokeslam and went for the cover but Kevin kicked out at the last moment. Owens grabbed his knee in pain and crawled to the corner. Owens leaned up against the ropes and the referee checked on him. WWE medical staff took a look at him and Damian walked towards Owens. Kevin capitalized and hit Priest with the Stunner for the pinfall victory.

RK-Bro Sent A Message To Alpha Academy

RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) celebrated becoming the RAW Tag Team Champions by having a graduation ceremony. Gable thanked everyone before Riddle interrupted. Riddle was sporting a cap and gown as well and claimed to be invited to the ceremony. Riddle went on to give a speech about how RK-Bro’s lives have changed forever after losing the titles.

Gable told Riddle that they just want a rematch and they will give it to RK-Bro if Riddle can complete an Alpha Academy mental challenge. Otis went after Riddle on the entrance ramp and left Gable alone in the ring. Orton showed up and planted Gable with an RKO out of nowhere. RK-Bro then posed in the corner to end the segment.

Austin Theory def. Finn Balor

Vince McMahon had another conversation with Austin Theory backstage. Theory claimed that beating Finn Balor down after the match was almost like a half victory. McMahon put on his best scowl face and said there is no such thing as a half victory. McMahon claimed that he would break every bone in Theory’s body and send a selfie to Austin’s mother.

Austin Theory then battled Finn Balor in a rematch from last month. Finn controlled the action early and connected with a Slingblade. Austin tried to battle back with a Dropkick but Balor blocked it. Theory connected with a Clothesline and went for the ATL but Finn countered into a roll-up for a near fall. Theory then hit the Dropkick and the ATL for the pinfall victory. Austin took a selfie after the match before attacking Balor some more.

Nikki A.S.H. Attacked Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley faced Nikki A.S.H. tonight on RAW. Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella interrupted before the match. Nikki capitalized and attacked Rhea from behind. Nikki sent Rhea out of the ring and into the steel steps. Nikki posed as Rhea got pissed off to end the segment.

Omos Dominated

Reggie faced Omos tonight on RAW. 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Akira Tozawa ran into the ring for a distraction and Reggie climbed to the top rope. Reggie went for a Crossbody but Omos countered into a Choke Bomb for the pinfall victory.

Maryse Attacked Beth Phoenix With A Brick

Edge, Beth Phoenix, and Damian Priest were having a conversation backstage. Beth was given a note and Maryse wanted to talk to Beth face to face later tonight. Maryse made her way to the ring to begin the third hour of RAW. Maryse said she didn’t want to be in a match and The Miz didn’t ask her first. Maryse asked Beth to come down to the ring so she can clean up The Miz’s mess and talk “mother to mother”.

Maryse suggested that they be friends and go on play dates together. Maryse added that today’s female superstars were able to main event WrestleMania because of their hard work. The Miz tried to attack Edge from behind but Edge was ready for it. Maryse leveled Beth Phoenix with a handbag. It was later revealed that there was a brick in the bag. Miz and Maryse were interviewed backstage and joked that they made the grit couple look like the sh.. but Maryse cut him off. Miz then announced that there will be a birthday celebration for Maryse next week on RAW.

Street Profits & The Mysterios Picked Up A Win

Street Profits, Dominik & Rey Mysterio faced Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, and Commander Azeez. Rey went for a Hurricanrana but Roode blocked it. The action spilled out of the ring and the teams started arguing as RAW went to a break.

Dawkins planted Crews with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Azeez broke it up at two. The Mysterios knocked the Dirty Dawgs to the ropes and hit a couple 619s. Dominik went for a Crossbody but Commander Azeez caught him. Rey took out Azeez with a Senton as Dawkins connected with a Spinebuster on Apollo. Montez tagged in and hit the Frog Splash for the pinfall victory. After the match, The Mysterios threw Street Profits over the top rope in a nod to the Royal Rumble. Rey Mysterio then threw Dominik over the top rope and everyone shared a laugh.

Alexa Bliss Went Back To Therapy

Alexa Bliss‘ road back to RAW continued this week. Bliss was back in her therapist’s office and he noted that there are a lot less breakable things in the office this week. He told Alexa that he cannot tolerate a repeat performance from last week. The therapist told Bliss that she is well on the road to recovery though and played a word game. Bliss answered every question with “Lilly” but stopped when the therapist said “imaginary”. Alexa wouldn’t respond with Lilly and the therapist ended the session.

The Usos & Hurt Business Interfered In The Main Event

Bobby Lashley faced Seth “Freakin” Rollins in the main event. MVP was ringside for the match. Lashley leveled Seth with a shoulder tackle and posed in the ring. Rollins battled back with a Slingbade and went for the Pedigree but Lashley countered with a Back Body Drop. Lashley went for the Hurt Lock but Rollins escaped. Seth sent Lashley to the outside and hit a Suicide Dive through the ropes. Rollins went for another one but Lashley countered into a Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor as RAW went to a final commercial break. It was announced that Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will have a weigh in segment next week on RAW.

When RAW returned, Rollins was in control and wrapped Lashley’s knee around the ropes. Rollins hit the knee with a Dropkick and slammed it on the mat several times. Seth locked in a submission hold but Lashley escaped with some punches to the face. Rollins hit a Dragon Screw and then applied a Half Crab in the middle of the ring. Lashley broke the hold and slammed Rollins to the mat. Lashley planted with a Powerslam and went for the cover but couldn’t keep Rollins down. Lashley went for the Spear but Rollins blocked it with a knee to the face. Seth followed it up with the Pedigree for a near fall. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin attacked Lashley to end the match in a DQ. He beat them both down and delivered a Spear to Shelton through the barricade. The Usos joined the party and hit Rollins with a Superkick to end the show.