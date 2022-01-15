WWE SmackDown Results (1/14): Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins, Lita Returns

WWE SmackDown aired live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE. Lita made her first appearance on SmackDown in over 20 years. Seth Rollins confronted Roman Reigns ahead of their Universal Championship match at WWE Royal Rumble later this month.

SmackDown Results

Viking Raiders def. Los Lotharios, Cesaro & Mansoor, Jinder Mahal & Shanky to become #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships Aliyah def. Natalya Sheamus def. Ricochet Madcap Moss def. Kofi Kingston

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Viking Raiders Are #1 Contenders

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos kicked off the show and boasted about defeating the New Day. Jimmy and Jey introduced Los Lotharios, Cesaro & Mansoor, Jinder Mahal & Shanky, and Viking Raiders. Those four teams competed in a Fatal 4-Way to determine the #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Usos joined commentary for the match.

Mansoor hit Humberto with an Atomic Drop and tagged in Cesaro. Erik tagged himself in and argued with Cesaro. Shanky tagged in and hit Erik with a Clothesline. Viking Raiders isolated Shanky in the corner and beat him down. Ivar tagged in and climbed to the top rope. Jinder knocked Erik out of the ring and punched Ivar in the face. Cesaro and Mahal teamed up and went for a Superplex. Erik got back in the ring for the Tower of Doom spot as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Cesaro hit a Samoan Drop and followed it up with a Clothesline to Garza. Ivar tagged in and Cesaro went for the Swing but Jinder Mahal broke it up. Mansoor connected with an Enziguri but Shanky sent him to the outside. Los Lotharios hit Mansoor with a Superkick and followed it up with a couple dives. Garza and Carrillo leveled Ivar with a Drop but the big man battled back. Viking Raiders then hit the Viking Experience for the pinfall victory.

Naomi and Sonya Deville had another conversation backstage to continue the storyline that began last September. Deville noted that it is cold in the office and Naomi said it is just like her heart. Naomi called Sonya a liar and Deville responded by threatening Naomi’s job. Sonya added that Naomi shows up like a main character but everyone knows she is just an extra. Deville warned Naomi to keeps her hands off her or she will be removed from the Royal Rumble. Adam Pearce arrived after Naomi walked away and also commented on the office being cold.

Nakamura & Boogs Attacked Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn announced that he will be in the Royal Rumble match this year and ranted about Johnny Knoxville. Sami then mocked Jackass with a segment called In-Zayn. He put on a helmet and had a couple people shove him towards a skate ramp in shopping cart. Sami kept stopping them before they would get close to the ramp and said he needed a breather.

Zayn got out of the shopping cart and got in the ring without doing the stunt. Rick Boogs showed up and flexed in front of Sami for a distraction. Shinsuke Nakamura leveled Sami with the Kinshasa and then Boogs slammed Sami onto the pad outside the ring.

Aliyah def. Natalya In Record Time

Aliyah faced Natalya tonight on SmackDown. Before the match Aliyah was interviewed backstage. Aliyah was nervous but wanted to put on a good showing against Natalya and try not to embarrass herself. Natalya showed up and told Aliyah that there is no shame in losing to her. Natalya bragged about being the Guiness Book of record and Aliyah seemed surprised that the book still existed. They both then made their way to the ring. Aliyah rolled Natalya up right away for the pinfall victory and set a record. The win in just over 3 seconds was Aliyah’s first singles victory on the main roster.

Lita Sent A Message To Charlotte Flair

Michael Cole interviewed WWE legend & Hall of Famer Lita tonight. Lita made her first SmackDown appearance in 20 years and will be in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble. Cole brought up how today’s WWE superstars talk about how Lita inspired them and asked what her career highlight was. Lita noted that she was the first woman involved in ladder matches, winding up in the Hall of Fame, but has not had the opportunity to compete in the Royal Rumble. Lita added that she has one final run left in her and wanted to win it so she could main event WrestleMania.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair interrupted and strutted to the ring. Flair took the microphone away from Cole and he exited the ring as Lita gave him a pat on the back. Charlotte told Lita that she is entering the Royal Rumble as champion so she can pick her opponent at WrestleMania and vowed to throw Lita over the top rope to end “this fun little run” she’s talking about. Lita joked that it will be tough to throw Charlotte over the top rope with the giant head she has.

Flair brought up Lita’s friend Trish Stratus, and bragged about beating her. Charlotte claimed that she broke Trish and caused her to retire again. Flair suggested that she would do the same to Lita and smiled in her face. Lita faked a slam and Charlotte ducked. Lita then planted Charlotte with the Twist of Fate to end the segment.

Sheamus Picked Up A Win

Sheamus faced Ricochet this week on SmackDown. Ricochet took the Celtic Warrior down to start off the action and applied a Headlock. Sheamus escaped but Ricochet sent him out of the ring. Ricochet flipped onto Sheamus and rolled him back int he ring. Sheamus got out of the ring again and tripped Ricochet up on the apron. Sheamus catapulted Ricochet into the steel beam under the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Ricochet connected with a Crossbody and followed it up with some chops to Sheamus’ chest. Sheamus went for a pump kick but Ricochet got out of the way. Sheamus got tangled up on the ropes and Ricochet caught him with a springboard Moonsault for a near fall.

Ricochet went for a 450 Splash but Sheamus got out of the way. Ricochet landed on his feet but Sheamus planted him with the Irish Curse Backbreaker. Sheamus dragged Ricochet to the ropes and hit him with the 10 Beats of the Bodhran before Clotheslining him back into the ring.

Sheamus lifted Ricochet up in the Fireman’s Carry and climbed to the middle turnbuckle. Ricochet escaped and caught Sheamus with a few kicks to the face. Ricochet slammed Sheamus’ face off the ring post and connected with a Sunset Bomb for a near fall. Ricochet went for another springboard move but turned right into a Brogue Kick from Sheamus for the pinfall victory.

Deville and Naomi conversed again later on SmackDown. Sonya had told Naomi that she had the jacket on and that made her the boss earlier on the show and Sonya had now removed her jacket because the office was now apparently too hot. Naomi wanted to attack Sonya but Adam Pearce broke it up. Pearce was also jacket-less due to varying temperature in the room. Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair in a Championship Contenders match was announced for next week.

Madcap Moss Easily Defeated Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston came to the ring and announced that he will be in this year’s Royal Rumble. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss interrupted and rolled footage from Day 1 of them attacking Drew McIntyre backstage. They continued to make lame jokes until Kofi interrupted them with fake laughter. Kingston then faced Madcap Moss in a singles match. Happy Corbin was ringside for the action. Kingston knocked Madcap to the outside and then took them both out with a Crossbody as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Kofi Kingston went for a Crossbody off the top but Madcap caught him. Kingston escaped and went for the SOS but Moss countered into a Neckbreaker for the pinfall victory.

Reigns & Rollins Met Face-To-Face

Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Seth “Freakin” Rollins met face to face in the final segment of this week’s edition of SmackDown. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble. Reigns told the crowd to acknowledge him and they booed him.

Rollins suggested that they do The Shield fist bump and Reigns declined. Seth spoke about the good old days and Reigns laughed in his face. Roman said he is god mode right now, he is the head of Seth’s table, and the provider around here. Reigns added that he is the greatest Universal Champion of all time without question.

Seth wondered if Roman can look in the mirror and honestly say he accomplished this by himself. Rollins claimed that he was holding his hand back in The Shield days and then Roman still needed The Bloodline to hold himself up. Rollins told Reigns that he created him and he can destroy him. Seth cackled into the microphone and danced around a little bit as Reigns smirked. Roman told Rollins that he is waste of his time and called him a clown.

Reigns noted that Seth doesn’t have the star power that he has and that he would have chosen Rollins’ wife (Becky LYnch) if he wanted to main event Royal Rumble with a mega star. The Usos tried to attack Rollins but Seth escaped at the last moment. The Usos chased him out there but Rollins avoided them and got back into the ring with Roman. Rollins stared at Reigns and got back out of the ring before The Usos count catch him. Seth laughed on the entrance ramp as Reigns was pissed off to close the show.