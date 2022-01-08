WWE SmackDown Results (1/7): Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns, Street Fight, Mickie James

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned for a confrontation with new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The Usos defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against New Day in a Street Fight tonight.

SmackDown Results

Rick Boogs def. Sami Zayn Charlotte Flair def. Naomi in a Championship Contenders match Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss def. Viking Raiders The Usos def. New Day to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Reigns & Lesnar Argued Over Heyman

Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicked off this week’s show and came to the ring alone. Reigns asked the crowd to acknowledge him and joked that he missed one week and it has fallen apart. Roman said that he never wants to see Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman again for the rest of his life.

Brock Lesnar’s theme hit and the WWE Champion made his way to the ring with his advocate, Paul Heyman. Lesnar ripped the microphone away from Paul Heyman and got in Roman’s face. Brock introduced himself like Paul Heyman and laughed. Heyman laughed as well and then Lesnar told Reigns to acknowledge him. Brock suggested a title vs title match and Reigns told Lesnar that was a good idea. Reigns said that it wasn’t his idea though, and that he doesn’t do business with people who do business with trash like Paul Heyman.

Paul (with a trembling and somber voice) asked Reigns “how could you say something like that?” and went on a rant about how he loved his Tribal Chief and how Roman abused him. Brock told Paul to shut up and Reigns told Lesnar not to talk Paul that way. Lesnar wondered what Roman was going to do about it and then Paul asked Brock not to talk to Reigns that way. Lesnar shouted at Heyman to shut up and Roman caught Brock with a Superman Punch. Roman left the ring and posed on the entrance ramp to end the segment.

Johnny Knoxville Will Be In The Royal Rumble Match

Rick Boogs faced Sami Zayn in the first match of the night. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was ringside for the match. Before the bout, Sami Zayn was interviewed backstage. Johnny Knoxville interrupted and said he wanted to be in the Royal Rumble match. Sami said that he isn’t even in the match yet and that Johnny has done nothing to deserve a spot.

Boogs showed off his power and connected with a gorilla press slam. Zayn rolled out of the ring to regroup as Boogs played air guitar to end SmackDown to a break. When SmackDown returned, Boogs was still beating the hell out of Sami and launched him across the ring.

Zayn hit a cheap shot and choked Boogs against the middle rope. Boogs battled back and lifted Sami up for a vertical Suplex. Sami hit Boogs with some knees to the head but Boogs wouldn’t let go. Boogs hit the Suplex and Sami rolled out of the ring.

Boogs caught up to Sami and brought him back into the ring. Zayn caught Boogs with a kick to the face and then traded words with the IC Champion. Boogs capitalized and rolled up Sami for the pinfall victory. Johnny Knoxville then got in the ring and threw Sami over the top rope. Knoxville celebrated and jumped around on the entrance ramp. It was announced that Johnny Knoxville will be in the Royal Rumble.

Mickie James Announced For Women’s Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair & Naomi

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair came to the ring and rolled footage of superstars in previous women’s Royal Rumble matches. Impact Women’s Champion Mickie James and several legends were announced for the Royal Rumble.

Charlotte said that a game changer was going to be in this year’s rumble and announced that she will be in it. Naomi interrupted and told Flair that she wanted a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte laughed it off and wondered what Naomi has done to earn a title shot. Naomi responded by smacking Flair in the face.

Charlotte and Naomi in a championship contender’s match. Charlotte controlled the action early and sent Naomi out of the ring. Flair launched Naomi into the timekeeper’s area but Naomi battled back with a Blockbuster off the barricade. Naomi was about to win the match via count out but Sonya Deville interrupted. Deville declared that the match couldn’t be won via count out as SmackDown went to a break. Naomi went for Rear View but Charlotte ducked and locked a Figure Four. Deville got the microphone and announced that you also cannot win this match via DQ.

Flair went for a Moonsault but Naomi rolled out of the way. Charlotte hit the standing Moonsault and went for the cover but Naomi kicked out at two. Flair connected with Natural Selection for the pinfall victory. Sonya Deville joyfully announced Charlotte Flair as the winner. Pearce and Deville had a conversation backstage about who will face Reigns at Royal Rumble.

Corbin & Moss def. Viking Raiders

Happy Corbin came to the ring for an episode of Happy Talk. Corbin introduced Drew McIntyre as his guest but it was actually just Madcap Moss. Madcap mocked Drew by wearing a neck brace and did a funny Scottish accent. Viking Raiders eventually interrupted and this led to a tag team match. Corbin and Moss controlled the action early and isolated Erik in the ring. Erik hit Madcap with a knee to the face but couldn’t tag out because Corbin knocked Ivar off the apron. Moss planted Erik with a Neckbreaker for the pinfall victory.

The Usos Retained, Seth Rollins Confronted Roman Reigns

The Usos defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against New Day in a Street Fight. Before the match, Adam Pearce had a conversation with Roman Reigns backstage. Reigns told Pearce to pick whoever he wants to face him at Royal Rumble because there is nobody on the roster that he hasn’t smashed. Reigns told Pearce that he’d like to watch The Usos’ match now and asked him to leave.

New Day dominated the match early and beat The Usos down on the entrance ramp. The Usos battled back and bashed the steel steps into Kofi and Xavier Woods’ face. Jimmy and Jey posed for the crowd after sending Woods over the barricade. The Usos teamed up on Kingston but Woods caught them with a Crossbody off the barricade as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, New Day brought out a table from under the ring and set it up in the corner. Jey went for a Spear but Kingston got out of the way. Kofi hit Trouble in Paradise and went for the cover but Jimmy broke it up at the last moment. Xavier Woods climbed to the top rope but Jey tripped him up. The Usos hit King Woods with a couple super kicks and then did the same to Kingston.

Jimmy and Jey set up the table in the middle of the ring and posed for the crowd as they booed. Kingston slowly stumbled to his feet and The Usos hit a 3D through the table for the pinfall victory. The Usos are still the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. After the match, Seth Rollins showed up in Roman Reign’s lock room. Seth laughed and Reigns looked annoyed as SmackDown went off the air. It appears that RAW superstar Seth Rollins is going to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.