WWE Tried To Bring In Lana For Royal Rumble

WWE apparently tried to bring in CJ Perry better known to fans as Lana for last night’s Royal Rumble PPV but failed.

According to PWinsider, the officials had reached out to the former WWE star. There were some in the company who believed as late as the Rumble week that she would be coming back.

However, Lana’s name stopped being mentioned as the PPV got closer and the expected appearance obviously never took place.

The female star wasn’t the only released star WWE had tried to bring in for the Rumble. They had also contacted Jeff Hardy for a potential appearance.

The head of WWE talent relations John Laurinaitis personally reached out to Hardy for a return and Hall Of Fame induction but Jeff turned down the offer and instead asked for his drug test result.

Lana originally worked as a manager for Rusev in WWE when she signed with the company in 2013. She later had an in-ring career before being released in June 2021.

Jeff Hardy on the other hand was released from his contract in December. It happened after an incident at a Live Event where Hardy walked out of a 6 men tag team match.