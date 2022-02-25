AEW All Out 2021 PPV Buys Shattered Company Records

AEW All Out 2021 garnered the most PPV buys in company history.

All Out was AEW’s first pay-per-view outside of Jacksonville, Florida since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The main event saw Kenny Omega retain the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage. It also featured CM Punk‘s first match in seven years (he defeated Darby Allin), Chris Jericho vs. MJF and the AEW debuts of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho.

AEW All Out sold 205,000 buys across all outlets, according to the Wrestling Observer, and grossed over $10 million. To put this into perspective, AEW All Out 2021 surpassed the previous company record for PPV buys by over 40%.

AEW All Out PPV Buys

The following is an updated look at the AEW All Out PPV buys since the event was founded in 2019.

As you can see, the estimated figures were largely steady for the first two years before more-than-doubling last year for CM Punk’s return to the ring.