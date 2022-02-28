Cody Rhodes Gives “BIG Props” to Brandi for AEW Detroit Debut

All Elite Wrestling is heading to Detroit, Michigan for the first time this summer.

AEW Dynamite and Rampage will take place from Detroits Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, June 29th.

The venue is the home arena of the Pistons (NBA) and Red Wings (NHL). It has a max capacity of over 18,000 fans, but maxes out around 14,000 for wrestling events.

According to WrestleTix, WWE Raw on March 12, 2018 sold 13,791 tickets. WWE’s most recent show there, a Super Show featuring John Cena last summer (August 1, 2021), sold 10,790 tickets.

Tickets for AEW’s Detroit debut go on sale Friday, March 11th at AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.

Cody Rhodes Reacts to AEW Detroit

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes commented on AEW heading to Detroit. He said it’s “very cool to see!” and congratulated his wife Brandi and AEW live event coordinator Rafael Morffi for “making Detroit finally happen.”