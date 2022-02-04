Tony Khan Says AEW Will Open the Forbidden Door Again Soon

Tony Khan says some new faces will be appearing on AEW programming in the very near future.

The President of All Elite Wrestling appeared on Busted Open Radio Friday morning and addressed pro wresting’s hot free agent market. Khan says he plans to be “very active” with talent acquisitions in the short-term future.

“Just in the last several weeks, we’ve some big [signings] and I plan to make some more big signings. And not in the longterm future, I mean in the short-term future. I’ll still be very active in the free agent market and the Forbidden Door shall be opening again very soon.”

Khan guarantees there will be some news coming out of tonight’s AEW Rampage and also “next week.” He touted that AEW’s roster keeps getting better and Rampage allows for more opportunities to feature people.

Tony Khan on the Free Agent Market

Tony Khan prides himself on being a wrestling fan who listens to his audience. Looking at the free agent market, he knows there are wrestlers out there who can bring new fans to AEW.

“I have to say, I really really love listening to the wrestling fans. I love wrestling myself and I’m a fan. I believe that the fans give us the direction and it’s up to us to give great shows that the people want to see.

“Any time we can sign somebody that’s going to make the fans excited, that’s gonna come in here and give the fans big matches that they’re excited to watch, and somebody that’s going to bring new fans to AEW, it’s a great opportunity for us, so i will continue to explore the free agent market and the Forbidden Door will be opening again soon.”

The current free agent market is stacked with talent, including Jeff Hardy (available next month), Windham Rotunda, Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee, Adam Scherr, Karrion Kross, Athena, Toni Storm, Shane Strickland, Nixon Newell and The Briscoe Brothers.

Listen to Busted Open in the player below and catch AEW Rampage Friday night on TNT at 10pm (Eastern).

