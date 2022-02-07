Latest On AEW’s Forbidden Door Signing on Wednesday’s Dynamite

A free agent signing will debut on Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite from Atlantic City. The AEW newcomer will wrestle Private Party member Isiah Kassidy in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier.

The identity of Kassidy’s opponent is a mystery, but AEW President Tony Khan has teased this wrestler will walk through the “Forbidden Door.”

Khan noted on Twitter that the Forbidden Door competitor can come from any promotion in the world, whether that company is on good terms with AEW or not. He also teased this person could be from a company that’s “open for business” – a phrase Triple H has used about WWE on several occasions.

The Forbidden Door can be opened for anyone from any wrestling promotion in the world, whether or not it’s a company @AEW is on good terms with, even if it’s someone from a company that’s open for business. They’re also welcome to slam the door in the face of their prior company. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2022

A number of former WWE superstars become free agents last week, so there’s no shortage of people who could show up this coming Wednesday. It could be Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, Killer Kross or someone else entirely.

On Sunday, Isiah Kassidy commented on his to-be-announced Forbidden Door opponent. Kassidy says, “This better not be who I think it is… Y’all gonna force me to put this dude out for good.”

He also teased that his Hardy Family Office boss Matt Hardy was ignoring him, a sign that Hardy’s priorities might be shifting beyond Private Party.

By the way. I’ve called you 4 times @MATTHARDYBRAND. I gotta get ready for this ladder match. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/PYDC5lxpI6 — Private Party (@IsiahKassidy) February 6, 2022

The Face Of The Revolution Ladder takes place at the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV on March 6th from Orlando, FL. The winner of the match earns the right to challenge the AEW World Champion at a future date.