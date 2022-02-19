Saturday, February 19, 2022
HomeNewsAEW News

AEW Revolution Updated Card: Page vs. Cole, Rosa vs. Baker Confirmed

By Andrew Ravens

AEW has announced two big matches for their upcoming Revolution pay-per-view event including the main event of “Hangman” Adam Page defending his AEW World Title against Adam Cole

Also booked for the show included Powerhouse Hobbs beating Dante Martin on Friday’s Rampage episode to earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match for a TNT Title shot and Thunder Rosa vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

Cole, who is the top-ranked contender in the latest AEW rankings, confronted Hangman Page on the February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite then came face-to-face on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Baker and Rosa faced off in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match at St. Patrick’s Day Slam on March 11, 2021. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Rosa defeated Mercedes Martinez

AEW Revolution Card

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, March 6, 2022 from Orlando, Florida.

  • AEW World Heavyweight champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole 
  • AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
  • Dog collar match: CM Punk vs. MJF
  • Face of the Revolution ladder match for a TNT Title shot: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
  • AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express vs. TBD vs. TBD
Related Articles
Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens can be contacted at [email protected]
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC