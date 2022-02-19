AEW Revolution Updated Card: Page vs. Cole, Rosa vs. Baker Confirmed

AEW has announced two big matches for their upcoming Revolution pay-per-view event including the main event of “Hangman” Adam Page defending his AEW World Title against Adam Cole.

Also booked for the show included Powerhouse Hobbs beating Dante Martin on Friday’s Rampage episode to earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match for a TNT Title shot and Thunder Rosa vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

Cole, who is the top-ranked contender in the latest AEW rankings, confronted Hangman Page on the February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite then came face-to-face on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Baker and Rosa faced off in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match at St. Patrick’s Day Slam on March 11, 2021. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Rosa defeated Mercedes Martinez

AEW Revolution Card

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, March 6, 2022 from Orlando, Florida.