AJ Styles Still Pushing Hard for WrestleMania Dream Match

It’s no secret who AJ Styles wants to work against at this year’s WrestleMania in Texas. Now, the former WWE Champion once again doubled-down on wanting a match with Edge in a new interview with Ariel Helwani.

“He’s so knowledgeable, he’s such a superstar. I would love to get the opportunity to get in the ring with him,” Styles said (h/t ComicBook). “There was that time when I thought there would never be an opportunity to wrestle him, and now, it’s here. The time is limited in which we can pull it off. Whether he or I retire first, who knows, but I want to get that match. I desperately want to get that match. I think it’s the one that most fans would enjoy.”

Styles also referenced that Edge wants the match, too. Edge hasn’t been seen since he and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble in St. Louis a few weeks back.

AJ Styles Has A Shot at the WWE Championship This Weekend

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Styles came up short in a match with WWE United States Champion Damian Priest this past Monday night on Raw, but the Phenomenal One gets a shot at the WWE Championship this weekend.

Styles will compete in an Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia on Saturday that will have Bobby Lashley‘s title up for grabs. Also in that match will be Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and Riddle.

The rest of the card for WWE Elimination Chamber is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Doudrop vs. Alexa Bliss

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

