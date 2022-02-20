Becky Lynch Reacts to Upcoming WrestleMania 38 Match

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to social media to react to the news that she will be facing Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

Belair won the Women’s Elimination Chamber event during the Premium Live Event on Saturday night and is now the #1 contender to Lynch’s title.

Taking to social media, Lynch would react to the news that she will be facing the former SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Becky pointed out that this will be a match between the only two women to ever win a WrestleMania main event, giving the contest some gravitas beyond the title stipulation.

She wrote: “Congratulations Bianca. The only two women to win the main event of #WrestleMania go head to head in the main event of #WrestleMania. Maybe this time I’ll beat my own record.”

Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair

There was an expectation that Ronda Rousey would be challenging Lynch at the event, but recent reports have claimed that Lynch vs Rousey is being pencilled in for WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

Whoever wins between Lynch and Belair at WrestleMania 38 will be in the history books as the first woman to ever win two WrestleMania main event matches.

As of writing, it is looking like WWE will be putting the RAW title on Belair, avenging her loss back at SummerSlam 2021 against ‘Big Time Becks.’