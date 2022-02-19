Sunday, February 20, 2022
Bianca Belair Earns WWE Raw Women’s Title Shot At WrestleMania

By Andrew Ravens

WWE upped the stakes for the women’s Elimination Chamber match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from the Jeddah SuperDome as Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. competed in the bout. The sixth participant, who had been previously unknown for weeks was revealed as Alexa Bliss

The stipulation of the match was the winner getting the next shot at the Raw Women’s Title. The bout started off with Nikki and Liv. Doudrop entered the match third. Rhea was in fourth. Rhea hit her finisher to Nikki for the first elimination. Bliss earned the fifth entry and last was Belair. Morgan went to the top rope, but Doudrop tossed her into the pod. Morgan eliminated Doudrop with a sunset flip powerbomb. Bliss hit twisted bliss to eliminate Morgan. Belair eliminated Rhea with her finisher. 

As a result of the win, she will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38 on either April 2 or 3. At the Elimination Chamber, Lynch faced off with Hall Of Famer Lita

In recent weeks, Morgan and Doudrop had both unsuccessfully challenged for Lynch’s title as  Doudrop got her title shot at the Royal Rumble by defeating Morgan and Belair in a number one contender’s match. In a heel move, Lynch interfered to prevent Belair from winning in that triple threat match. 

