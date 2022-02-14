Bianca Belair Invites Rihanna To Be Her Tag Team Partner in WWE

Bianca Belair doesn’t want Fenty to be the end-all-be-all of a partnership with Rihanna.

Belair has risen to prominence in WWE rather quickly. She headlined night one of WrestleMania 37 and defeated Sasha Banks to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

The “EST” of WWE has certainly seen her stock rise and people outside of the wrestling industry are taking notice. Belair has been working with the Fenty brand, which is owned by music star Rihanna.

Rihanna & Belair Tag Team?

Speaking to Metro, Bianca Belair said she isn’t opposed to teaming up with Rihanna inside the WWE ring.

“When she’s ready to come back, I would love that! Come tag team with me, we can be tag team champions! I think we would break the internet with that one!

“I’m a huge fan of Rihanna, I love Fenty Beauty and I’ve always thought that being a WWE superstar, makeup is such a huge part of what we do, of our characters and our personas and our presence.

“Listen, we go in the ring, we have a face full of makeup but we’re in there fighting! I’m in the Royal Rumble for 56 minutes and at the end of it, lipstick still intact – you know, sometimes my lashes fall off! But it’s a perfect collaboration.”

WWE certainly is no stranger to dealing with celebrities. We’ve seen all-time NFL great Lawrence Taylor headline a WrestleMania as well as Mr. T. Whether or not Belair gets her wish of teaming with Rihanna remains to be seen.