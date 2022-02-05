Bianca Belair Working With Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Brand 

Former SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair is promoting products from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty cosmetic brand.

The EST of WWE shared a sponsored post from her official Instagram account. She promoted the new lipstick line-up of the fashion brand:

“The #ESTofWWE is channeling her #ICONENERGY with @FentyBeauty’s new lipstick collection #FENTYICON! I’m loving shades #SCHOLASISTA, #FENTYTHEMVP, and #BOARDMEMBR for their long-lasting coverage in the ring! Which one should I try next?!”

Bianca Belair is not the only pro wrestling personality affiliated with Fenty.

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has also been promoting the brand on social media. Cargill has promoted the SAVAGE x FENTY lingerie line.

Bianca Belair & Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty was launched by Rihanna in September 2017. The brand is popular for its broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender.

It’s Pro Filt’R foundation originally offered 40 shades which has since been expanded to 50. Fenty Beauty was named one of time magazine’s best inventions on its launch year.

Bianca Belair was drafted to the Raw brand during the 2021 draft. She has been chasing the Raw women’s championship since then but has been unsuccessful in her quest so far.

Belair faced one-half of the women’s tag team champion Carmella on this Monday’s Raw. She hit Carmella with a KOD for the win.

The former champion is rumored to face Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania 38. Though this match hasn’t been made official yet.