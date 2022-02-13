Bray Wyatt Comments On Losing The Universal Title To Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt returned to social media for the first time since November today. He responded to a Tweet from Talk Sport’s Louis Dangoor.

If he beats Goldberg next week, Roman Reigns will have beaten every person to hold the Universal title during his current reign.



?Finn Balor

?Kevin Owens

?Brock Lesnar

?Seth Rollins

?Bray Wyatt

?Braun Strowman

?Goldberg



A historic reign in WWE and wrestling history ? — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) February 13, 2022

“If he beats Goldberg next week, Roman Reigns will have beaten every person to hold the Universal title during his current reign.”

This Tweet did not sit well with Wyatt. His Fiend character was the Universal Champion heading into a triple threat against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at Payback. Reigns pinned Strowman to win the title, however, and not Wyatt.

Wyatt responded to Dangoor’s Tweet.

Take my name off that shit — Windham (@Windham6) February 13, 2022

The record doesn’t state who was pinned either. Roman may have won the match but he pinned Strowman not Wyatt. — R O (@Chops410) February 13, 2022

The Tweet also didn’t sit well with Seth Rollins, who actually defeated Roman Reigns by disqualification at the Royal Rumble.

Oh no…



Don’t do that to me… SETH! ?https://t.co/JxnNQDgKtN — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) February 13, 2022

“Worth pointing out that Roman Reigns didn’t actually beat Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble, but he retained the title over him, so the point still stands,” Dangoor also noted.

Where Will Bray Wyatt End Up?

Bray Wyatt was released on July 31st, 2021. He’s been gone from wrestling ever since. There were rumors that Impact Wrestling was interested in him but any thought of him going there is pretty much dead at this point.

According to sources close to Bray Wyatt, there is no deal with IMPACT Wrestling in place, or close.



– @FightfulSelect pic.twitter.com/0EnOrh4nv0 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 2, 2021

Only time will tell when and where Wyatt makes his return to pro-wrestling.