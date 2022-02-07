Windham Rotunda Spotted at a Wedding Over The Weekend (Photos)

Windham Rotunda better known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt has appeared online in some new photos. In the pics, he is looking trim and refreshed, compared to his WWE days.

Disney head writer Rob Fee recently got married to comedian and actor Ariana Basseri. A number of wrestling personalities were invited to their wedding ceremony,

Among the invitees was the former WWE star John Morrison. The former IC champion shared some photos from the wedding on Twitter. What’s interesting is that the pictures also featured Wyatt among others:

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MFJ) also sent out a hilarious in character wish to the newlywed couple. He wished Rob best of luck in his future endeavors.

The latest from Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was surprisingly released from his WWE contract in July last year. This ended the former world champion’s 12-year-long tenure with the promotion.

The Fiend has since decided to take a break from wrestling. He is set to make his Hollywood debut with an untitled horror film that has already started shooting.

The former champion has also been announced for the WrestleCon 2022 during the WrestleMania week. It will be interesting to see if he makes his in-ring return during or before the event as well.