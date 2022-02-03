Brian Kendrick Yanked From AEW Dynamite Due To Controversial Comments

Brian Kendrick will not be appearing on the Feb. 2 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Kendrick requested his WWE release and had his wish granted. Wrestling fans rallied behind Kendrick and rejoiced after it was announced that he’d be making his AEW debut against Jon Moxley.

Oh how quickly things can change.

Twitter user Dan Pierce brought attention to a 2011 interview where Brian Kendrick expressed antisemitic views. David Bixenspan unearthed a lengthier version of the video and it has done Kendrick no favors.

AEW boss Tony Khan caught wind of the interview and has pulled Kendrick from Dynamite.

“We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.”

The former WWE star claimed that the Rothschilds and Rockefellers were “interbreeding.” He also said that there was a link between Zionists and the Illuminati.

Near the end of the video, Kendrick suggested that “Jewish medics” were flown out to Haiti in response to the 2010 earthquake in order to remove bodies and eyeballs. In the interview, he also revealed he attended a lecture set up by a British conspiracy theorist known for having antisemitic views.

There’s a lot more to unpack in the video, which you can watch here. An article by Culture Crossfire from 2013 also covers more of Kendrick’s conspiracy theories.