Brock Lesnar Shares Advice For Younger Talent: ‘Put Asses In Seats’

Brock Lesnar has some sound advice for the next generation of wrestlers looking to shatter the glass ceiling.

Lesnar knows a thing or two about how to thrive in the world of sports and entertainment. When Brock lost the urge to stick around in WWE, he gave football a try. While Lesnar didn’t make it on the Minnesota Vikings team, he transitioned to the world of MMA.

“The Beast” quickly made his way to the UFC and captured the heavyweight championship. Fast forward to 2022 and Lesnar has been enjoying his second stint with WWE for 10 years now.

(via WWE)

Advice From Lesnar

Brock Lesnar appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and he kept it short and to the point with his advice for the next crop of talent (h/t Wrestle Ops).

“Get over. Figure out how to fucking put asses in seats. Not worry about your next high spot. Figure out how the hell I can be different. How can I make money.”

Wrestling nowadays has a slew of special athletes. Many talents have the ability to perform high spots that wouldn’t have been imaginable just a few years ago.

With that said, some believe that the spots have become too choreographed and don’t have a proven track record of drawing. There’s also the matter of safety as one misstep can lead to a life-altering change.

Brock knows all too well just how dangerous things can get.

During his OVW days, Lesnar was known for being able to pull off a Shooting Star Press. Once he started putting on more muscle, Brock stopped using the move. At WrestleMania 19 back in 2003, Lesnar went for the high-risk move and landed on his head and neck.

Luckily for Lesnar, he was able to avoid any serious injuries.