Brock Lesnar Discusses Social Anxiety: ‘I Like To Be Left The F**k Alone’

Brock Lesnar is one of the best performers of the current era. He knows how to put on a show and entertain the audience. Looking at him in the ring, nobody can say that The Beast is not comfortable being around a crowd. The truth however is very different.

The former Universal champion has discussed his dislike for social gatherings and being around people in general multiple times in the past. He opened up about it once again during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Brock Lesnar claimed that he has a ‘total crash’ after being in front of an audience. Per the heavyweight star, it takes him a few days to recover after a big performance:

“I have a total crash after being in front of audiences. Like I go hibernate in Saskatchewan. I like my downers, the anxiety from all that takes me a few days to recover.” – Brock Lesnar

Lesnar explained that he has been like this since his college wrestling days. According to him, he is ‘awkward as fuck.’ He puts on a show in front of the fans but likes to be left alone otherwise:

“I like to go and just get away from the people. It’s not that I dislike people. I mean, it’s not been that way but some people I don’t like.” said the former UFC star, “I just like to be left the fuck alone because if I’m in front of an audience then it just exhausts me. So I gotta go and recharge up.”

Apart from this, Brock Lesnar also discussed how he doesn’t care about the Hall Of Fame and offered some advice to young wrestlers.

