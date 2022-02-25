Brock Lesnar Went Off-Script at WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar‘s WWE Championship victory at last weekend’s Elimination Chamber premium live event setup his title vs. title match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Lesnar’s victory seemed obvious before the match even started.

However, the real intrigue with the match was how WWE would get the title off Bobby Lashley without making him look weak. In the end, that ended up being a nonissue as Lashley was taken out of the match due to an injury angle. The angle was setup because Lashley has a real life shoulder injury that is going to keep him out of action for up to four months.

However, there was something that happened during the Chamber match that wasn’t planned. Brock Lesnar reportedly went off-script during the match, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

When Lesnar crashed through his pod to enter the match, it was not planned to happen that way. Per the Observer, Lesnar was not aware that the Chamber spotlight and countdown would land on Lashley’s empty pod before Brock’s own entrance.

Lesnar obviously knew that Lashley was going to be taken out of the match, but he thought the lights landing on Lashley’s empty pod was an error by production. It was known going into the event that Elimination Chamber had a “hard out” time of three hours. Lesnar, thinking the show might end up late on time, took it upon himself to break out of his pod and enter the match at that point.

Apparently the other participants had some spots planned that they had yet to get to which were abandoned upon Lesnar’s entrance since the plan was for him to obliterate everyone upon his entrance, as we saw play out.

WWE continues to sell Lashley’s exit and absence from television based on the spot done between Seth Rollins and Austin Theory in the match. Rollins buckle bombed Theory through Lashley’s pod, giving Lashley a storyline concussion in the process. In reality, Lashley met with doctors in Birmingham, Alabama this past week to go over options for his injured shoulder.

