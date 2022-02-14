Brock Lesnar Views Vince McMahon As A Father Figure

Brock Lesnar has detailed the difference in his relationships with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and UFC President Dana White.

Lesnar knows what it’s like to perform at an elite level in both WWE and the UFC. In WWE, Lesnar is a top attraction and a big draw for the company. It’s the same story in UFC and he even won the heavyweight title at one point.

Brock-Vince Dynamic

It’s well-documented that Brock Lesnar left WWE in 2004 due to burnout and a desire to make it in the NFL. Despite the nasty split, Lesnar returned to the promotion in 2012 and it’s been smooth sailing ever since … for the most part.

During an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Lesnar talked about the differences in dealing with Vince McMahon and Dana White.

“I really can’t compare the two guys. They’re just so — Honestly, my relationship with Vince is so different than it is with Dana over the years. Vince and I have had a love-hate relationship for the last 20 years but it’s been good.

“We’ve got a lot of water under the bridge. I have a lot of respect for both men but dealing with Dana and — It’s just a totally different business approach.”

Brock went on to say that when it comes to Vince, things are a bit more personal.

“I met Vince when I was younger. I look at Vince more as a father figure actually because I’ve learned a lot of things from him. I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana.”

At the age of 44, Brock is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, many believe he’s gotten even better. He’s received praise for his promo ability as of late without Paul Heyman by his side.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article