Brock Lesnar On WWE Hall of Fame: “I Don’t Give A F*ck”

It’s safe to say that Brock Lesnar‘s Hall of Fame status is secure in WWE but he simply doesn’t care.

Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in WWE. While his first run with the company didn’t end gracefully, amends have since been made. Lesnar has been back in the saddle with WWE since 2012 and he has been relied on by the company due to his drawing power.

Not A Single Care Given

Lesnar is a multiple-time WWE Champion and remains in the main event scene. In fact, many agree that he’s a part of the most pivotal storyline in wrestling today with Roman Reigns.

Despite the accolades, Brock Lesnar told Pat McAfee that he couldn’t care less if he ever gets induced in the WWE Hall of Fame (via Wrestle Purists).

“I don’t really care or give a sh*t. I’m serious, I don’t, like I don’t give a f*ck if I’m in the Hall Of Fame or not.

“I’ve done what I did, I don’t care if I’m leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is, you know I’m a good person.”

Lesnar is set to challenge for the WWE Championship once again at the Elimination Chamber event on Feb. 19. He’ll take part in the chamber match along with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory.

If Lesnar emerges victorious at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, then he will become a seven-time WWE Champion. It would also be his 10th world title under the WWE banner.