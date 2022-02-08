Bron Breakker Is Ready To Put NXT Title In Line Against Dolph Ziggler

Bron Breakker is ready to put the NXT championship in line against Dolph Ziggler. He has put the ball in the show off’s court for a potential title match.

The current NXT champion took on his Twitter on Monday. He told the main roster star that he can come down to NXT to get a shot after Santos Escobar:

“@HEELZiggler mentioned coming to NXT and taking my title.” wrote Bron Breakker, “You want the next shot after Santos come on down. Your move #Iwillsayittoyourface”

For those who don’t know, it all started when Ziggler teased a confrontation with the NXT star in a backstage video after Monday Night Raw last week.

Bron Breakker responded to this via a tweet. He also made a Ziggler reference on the following episode of the developmental brand saying that he “doesn’t work Tuesdays.”

This prompted the former IC champion to suggest that he will take the NXT title away from the second-generation star. Now he has gotten his response.

Bron Breakker is currently scheduled to defend his belt against Santos Escobar at the NXT Vengeance Day special on February 15. We will see if Ziggler shows up to confront the current champion at the show.