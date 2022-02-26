Bryan Danielson: ‘Cody Rhodes Taught Me How To Lie’

While everyone else in AEW is talking about how Cody Rhodes will be missed after his departure, Bryan Danielson has a very unique take on the situation.

The former champion recently appeared on The Masked Man Show. During the talk, he was asked about his thoughts on the situation surrounding the former TNT champion.

Replying to it, Danielson recalled the time they used to ride together in WWE. He then claimed that Rhodes actually taught him how to lie to someone on their face:

“I have a great relationship with Cody. Cody and I have been friends for a long time, we’d ride together in WWE and that kind of stuff. I don’t know if you guys know this, this is probably something that the boys know, but I’m a big-time liar. I love to lie.

My love of lying, I wasn’t a very good liar until I rode with Cody.” said Bryan Danielson, “Cody taught me how fun lying is. Just making up, saying something straight to somebody’s face, the most absurd lie. Some of that…I really enjoy Cody,”

Apart from this, the former WWE star talked about things such as his ongoing storyline with Jon Moxley, lessons he has learned from Vince McMahon, and more.

What did you think about Danielson’s remarks about the American Nightmare? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

