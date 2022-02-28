Bryan Danielson Reveals The Reason He’s Jealous Of Jade Cargill

Bryan Danielson admits Jade Cargill has a certain quality that makes him a bit jealous.

Cargill made her AEW debut back in Nov. 2020. Since that time, she has been on a tear and is the inaugural TBS Champion. Cargill has also been a ratings draw for AEW as her match with Ruby Soho on Dynamite’s TBS debut outdrew Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson in most demos.

Danielson Speaks On Cargill’s Star Power

Bryan Danielson was a guest on the Masked Man Show and revealed why he’s a bit jealous of Jade Cargill (via Fightful).

“Pro wrestling is very unique in the sense that anybody if they work hard enough, can get pretty good at this. Whether you make a living from it, that’s a different thing, but can get pretty good at the technical aspects of professional wrestling.

“Again, I think that comes down to a certain discipline. In my short time working with her, she works very hard. She…can I say that I’m jealous? [Laughs]. In the sense that, she’s been wrestling a little over ten months, maybe now 11 months, and she comes out with more presence and looks like more of a star than I have ever looked in my entire career.”

Cargill has defeated the likes of Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho, Red Velvet, Anna Jay, and others. She is approaching the two-month mark of her TBS Championship reign.