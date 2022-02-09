Candy Floss Departs NXT UK After Contract Expires

NXT UK’s Candy Floss is no longer a member of the roster. She posted to social media recently to state that her contract with WWE has now expired. Candy Floss has not wrestled since 2019. Her statement is below.

“In May 2019, I lost my mum to cancer. Then in January 2020 I signed with NXT UK,” she began her statement (grammatically edits have been made.).

“Unfortunately, my dream career with WWE got put on hold when, during the pandemic, I was diagnosed with severe PTSD and anxiety because of the trauma I experienced witnessing my favourite person, my mum, fight for her life. I decided I needed to put my mental health first and WWE couldn’t have been more supportive. In December 2021, my contract with WWE expired. It is very sad for me as I wish my journey with WWE didn’t have to end like this as I’ve worked so hard to get signed. I just want to say thank you to WWE for dealing with me so well as I know it’s not an easy situation, I’m very grateful for it all.”

“From fighting in the ring nearly every day, I found myself being in the biggest fight with my mental health. On a positive note, I am doing so much better! My dream isn’t over, life just decided to be very unfair (not so sweet) towards me. Hopefully, I will be back in the ring again sometime soon and hurt my 90-year-old back again.”

“Thank you to everybody for supporting me!”

Floss announced last summer that she was on leave from the company. The 22-year-old was trained by the Progress Wrestling Dojo before signing with WWE.