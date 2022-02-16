Carmelo Hayes Retains WWE NXT North American Title At Vengeance Day

An NXT North American Title match between champion Carmelo Hayes and Cameron Grimes was one of the top matches featured on the card of Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, titled Vengeance Day.

The match took place in the second hour and was back and forth. Although Grimes had some momentum down the stretch, Grimes took out Trick Williams at ringside and back in the ring, found himself on the receiving end of Hayes’ finisher.

This was set up on the January 26th episode of NXT 2.0 when Grimes secured himself the title opportunity by defeating Tony D’Angelo in the main event. Pete Dunne made his return on this show to cost D’Angelo after losing to D’Angelo in a ‘Crowbar on a Pole’ match. He hit D’Angelo over the hand with a Cricket bat.

At New Year’s Evil in January, Hayes unified the North American and Cruiserweight Titles by beating Roderick Strong. This marked Grimes’ first shot at the North American Title since TakeOver XXX in 2020 when he worked a 5-Way Ladder Match with Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Velveteen Dream. Since then, Gargano, Reed, and Dream are no longer with WWE.

The North American Title was first introduced in April 2018 and won by Adam Cole. There had been 13 champions in the original history of the title.