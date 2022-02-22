Carmelo Hayes Takes A Shot At AEW’s The Acclaimed

WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes had an interesting exchange with AEW’s Max Caster on Monday through social media.

It all started when Caster responded to a clip tweeted out by a fan account of Hayes and Trick Williams. That clip was from Hayes’ win over Cameron Grimes at NXT Vengeance Day last week. It featured Hayes making an “A” with his fingers, a reference to how he bills himself as The A Champion of NXT.

Caster reacted to it by writing “Everyone loves the Acclaimed [smiling face with hearts emoji] [winking face emoji].” Although Hayes uses the “A” symbol for being The A Champion, The Acclaimed uses the same taunt to represent their tag team name.

This is when things picked up as Hayes responded to Caster’s tweet by knocking them for often appearing on the Dark and Elevation shows that air on AEW’s YouTube channel.

“Damn I didn’t know this was your thing, I don’t watch the YouTube show [man shrugging emoji],” Hayes wrote.

Caster later responded to it and even Williams chimed in, as seen below:

Everyone loves the Acclaimed ?? https://t.co/XswrYGJ0vy — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) February 21, 2022