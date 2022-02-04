Cesaro Admits Disappointment Over Royal Rumble Exclusion

One of the big reasons for the lackluster Royal Rumble this year was the exclusion of talents such as Finn Balor and Cesaro.

The Swiss Superman recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated. Among other things, he also discussed not being part of the PPV this year.

Cesaro admitted that he was disappointed on not being part of the Rumble this year. He noted how many people wanted him to win the bout:

“Yes, I was. A lot of people would have liked to see me in the Rumble, and a lot of people would have liked to see me win. That would have put me on the next path of my journey.

I saw Big E say in an interview he’d like to see me win, and that was very nice. I appreciate the support of my colleagues, but unfortunately, that did not happen.”

The Swiss superstar also discussed his WrestleMania 37 match against Seth Rollins. He picked up a victory over the visionary in this bout.

Cesaro said that it was the crowning achievement of his career for him because it was his first singles match at the grandest stage of them all and because they could do it in front of the fans.