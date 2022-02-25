More on Cesaro’s Exit From WWE

As reported on Wednesday, Cesaro looks to be out at WWE and immediately will become a free agent. The news came as a bit of a shock for some, as it was assumed he had re-signed with the company one year ago. However, it turns out that was only a one year extension rather than a new long-term deal.

In an update to their reporting on Cesaro‘s WWE contract expiring (a story first broken by PWInsider), Fightful Select noted that the backstage mood at WWE over the news has been one of disappointment and dismay. Cesaro has been one of the most universally liked people in the company for some time now.

WWE wanted to keep Cesaro around, offering him a new contract as negotiations were ongoing. However, it was Cesaro who turned down the deal. There had been plans for using Cesaro on some upcoming shows, but Fightful notes that is no longer the case. His contract has expired and he will be immediately available to sign with another wrestling company if he chooses to do so; there is no non-compete with his deal having been fulfilled.

The Fightful report goes on to note that Cesaro began telling his friends on the roster as far back as October that he may not be staying with the company long-term. He had been frustrated with the way he had been booked in recent years and how he had been left out of certain spots.

The door is still reportedly open for a return to the company and it is not completely out of the realm of possibilities that he could yet re-sign with WWE until he signs elsewhere. He didn’t burn any bridges on the way out and company officials were said to be impressed with how he handled everything in recent months.

Check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.