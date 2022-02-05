CM Punk Reveals The Best Way To Handle Internet Trolls

The internet allows wrestling stars to showcase their talents to the whole world and reach a much wider audience. However, it can also be a toxic place for wrestlers who aren’t used to the relentless criticism and trolling.

CM Punk is one of the most polarizing figures of the whole industry who often finds himself being targeted by the trolls for one reason or the other. He has good advice for anyone who is not used to it.

The AEW star recently had an interview with Abe Kanan of Rock 95.5 in Chicago. Speaking of the internet trolls, Punk shared his advice for other wrestlers. He said that you can’t win from them and you should focus on finding inner peace instead:

“You can’t win. I implore all humans to understand that you cannot win [from internet trolls]. You cannot be beholden to what nameless, faceless people on the internet say about you. It doesn’t matter.” said CM Punk, “You have to find inner peace and be happy with what you’re doing. I 100% am that guy. I’m stoked to be where I am. I got a lot of cool projects coming up aside from AEW.

He continued, “And I get to go home to a very beautiful, smart, talented woman and my dog Larry every night. So it can’t be beat. Like Johnny 256969 on Twitter, trust me you could say whatever you want about me dude. I sucked in UFC? That’s cool, I get that video game money. So I am ok.”

