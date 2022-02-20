Cody Rhodes Deletes Instagram Story Saying He is ‘Retired’

Former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes has deleted an Instagram Story where he teases that he might be retired from pro wrestling.

Rhodes leaving All Elite Wrestling has been the biggest story of the past week; with the shock of a top-level member of the AEW management team deciding not to renew their contract.

Cody Rhodes posted an image on his Instagram of his child and pet dog with the caption “this is what RETIREMENT looks like.”

Although it is likely that Rhodes is just trolling fans, it is certainly not out of the realms of possibility for the former WWE Superstar to be hanging up the boots.

Check out the image via the tweet below:

“this is what RETIREMENT looks like” – Cody Rhodes on IG ? pic.twitter.com/5JTf1A5X1p — ??????? ? (@melissax1125) February 20, 2022

Cody Rhodes Teases Retirement

It is not currently known what Rhodes’ next step will be. The prevailing thought is that he will be making the move to WWE.

There are a number of backstage personnel in WWE who have been jumping for joy since the news of Cody leaving was revealed.

It was also claimed by Andrew Zarian on the We’re Live Pal podcast that it was WWE who wanted to get the story of Cody leaving before AEW themselves were able to issue an official statement. Which turned out to be successful.

Hopefully, we’ll find out more about Cody’s next career move in the coming weeks ahead of WrestleMania 38 in April.