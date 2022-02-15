More Details On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW & What’s Next For Him

Cody Rhodes officially leaving AEW is the big news of the day and there is a lot to unpack here. This is a legitimate situation and not a storyline/angle.

Cody’s AEW contract expired approximately six weeks ago, as first reported by Sean Ross Sapp. Cody has been working as a free agent since then, with negotiations ongoing.

Just two months ago, Cody tweeted, “I’m thankful to the fans that cheer and boo me because both are getting ready to go on a ride that’s just bizarre and not the path that you think. We’re not doing what’s been done before.” Little did we know at the time just how bizarre things would get.

Of course, this is the wrestling business and these things always come down to dollars and centers. Cody Rhodes was asking for big money. How big? AEW refused to pay his asking price and allowed an Executive Vice President to walk out the door.

The talks fell apart on Monday when it became clear Cody and Brandi would not be returning. Cody’s pending departure from AEW was a hot topic of conversation behind the scenes at Monday’s Raw.

WWE is said to be “very interested” in bringing Cody. They know the type of buzz Cody Rhodes returning would generate. The company is also keenly aware of the public perception that talent is discouraged and morale is low. AEW has signed a lot of former WWE and NXT talent, which has reinforced these optics. Cody Rhodes would be the first AEW original to jump ship and we could see him thrown into a top WrestleMania program at any moment.

WWE has the cash to get this deal done, no matter what Cody is asking for. The general feeling within the industry is that Cody returning to WWE is inevitable.

Despite the reports of tension amongst AEW’s EVP’s, Cody Rhodes was very well-liked behind the scenes in AEW. As one of the co-founders of AEW, he’s been a mentor to young talent. Many AEW stars have been expressing their gratitude towards Cody on social media since this story broke.