Dax Harwood: No One Fought Harder For The Revival Than Randy Orton

Dax Harwood says no one championed The Revival harder in WWE than Randy Orton.

Throughout the WWE run of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, reports surfaced claiming that Orton consistently pushed to work with the team and he got his wish. While Harwood and Wheeler were three-time WWE Tag Team Champions, five if you include NXT, the team’s booking was called into question.

The Revival was used as fodder for DX and Scott Hall at WWE Raw 25 and were involved in a widely panned segment where The Usos put “Ucey Hot” in their gear.

Eventually, Harwood and Wheeler decided not to re-sign with WWE and made the jump to AEW as FTR.

Randy Orton Was A Revival Guy

During a chat with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Dax Harwood talked about how supportive Randy Orton was of The Revival (h/t ewrestlingnews.com).

“There was no one else in WWE who fought harder for us than Randy, maybe Roman as a close second. Randy fought super hard for us, the whole FTRKO thing wasn’t supposed to be a thing but it worked and we worked together.

“We worked a few house shows together and he was so impressed with myself and [Cash], [Cash] would call stuff in the ring and we got along on the tour buses and stuff and it was just easy.

“I think he’s a wrestling fan, even though he didn’t grow up a wrestling fan, he’s a wrestling fan and he sees that we’re huge wrestling fans so we kind of bonded over that and asked questions about his dad.

“He saw how hard we worked and he loved that and it’s so weird because of who he is and what he is and who we are and what we are, you would think we’re polar opposites and maybe we are, but it made for a great friendship.”

Dax certainly shares better memories with Randy Orton than Shawn Michaels. Harwood told Renee that “HBK” betrayed his trust by making fun of him over his depression in front of Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Scott Hall, and Triple H.