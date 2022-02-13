Deonna Purrazzo Confirms Engagement To Steve Maclin

Former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has confirmed her engagement to fellow Impact Wrestling star Steve Maclin.

The female star revealed the news via a photo of the two on her Twitter account as seen below. In the caption, she wrote: “LOOK AT MY FIANCÉ”

LOOK AT MY FIANCÉ ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/WAXCLxTDTN — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) February 12, 2022

Deonna Purrazzo is a former WWE and Stardom star. She had her first run with Impact Wrestling from 2014 to 2017 before she left the promotion for WWE. Deonna was released from WWE in April 2020.

She returned to Impact in May 2020. She won the ROH women’s world championship from Rok-C during the January 10 episode of Impact earlier this year. Purrazzo is also the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

Steve Maclin is better known to WWE fans as former Forgotten Sons member Steve Cutler. He was part of WWE from 2014 to 2021. Cutler was released from his WWE contract back in February 2021.

He made his debut for Impact Wrestling under his new ring name in June 2021. Maclin has been chasing the X Division title but is yet to win a championship in Impact.

Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin have been dating each other since their WWE days. SEScoops congratulates the couple on their engagement.