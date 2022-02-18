What Time Does Elimination Chamber 2022 Start?

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place at a special time this Saturday, February 19th.

Most WWE premium live events take place in the evenings (in the United States). However, this is not your typical WWE show.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 starts at 12pm (ET) / 9am (PT).

In case you forget what time Elimination Chamber begins, you can always catch the show on-demand on Peacock (US) and on the WWE Network (international).

