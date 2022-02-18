Saturday, February 19, 2022
What Time Does Elimination Chamber 2022 Start?

By Michael Reichlin
Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place at a special time this Saturday, February 19th.

Most WWE premium live events take place in the evenings (in the United States). However, this is not your typical WWE show.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 starts at 12pm (ET) / 9am (PT).

In case you forget what time Elimination Chamber begins, you can always catch the show on-demand on Peacock (US) and on the WWE Network (international).

For more information, including the full match card and the latest news, visit our WWE Elimination Chamber event page.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
