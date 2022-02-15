First Look At WWE Elimination Chamber Stage Set Up

Footage of the stage and set for WWE Elimination Chamber days ahead of the show has surfaced online.

As seen below in the video, WWE already has set up the stage, ramp, ring, and tent-like structure that goes over the ring where the chamber structure is housed. All that’s left is adding the seating chairs on the floor.

First Look at the Elimination Chamber stage in Saudi Arabia #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/e3Ykmkciuv — Ben (@WrestlingBen_) February 15, 2022

The event takes place this Saturday, February 19 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from the Jeddah SuperDome. The pre-show will begin at 11am ET, and the main card will begin at 12pm ET. This will be the first Saudi show for WWE of 2022 with the second event expected to take place in October or November.

Eight matches have been confirmed for the main card and the pre-show bout has yet to be revealed. 5 of those bouts will feature championships on the line including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg and WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lita.

There will be two chamber bouts – WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle and Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss with the winner challenging for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38.