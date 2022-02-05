Goldberg Returns To Set Up Roman Reigns Match At Elimination Chamber

Goldberg made an appearance on WWE Friday Night Smackdown this week to interrupt Roman Reigns in the opening segment. He challenged Reigns to a Universal Title match at the Elimination Chamber event after he cut a short and very direct pointed promo to set up the match.

THIS. JUST. HAPPENED.



Goldberg challenged Roman Reigns for a title match at Elimination Chamber!

"Roman Reigns, I acknowledge you as my next victim!"



"You. Me. Elimination Chamber. For the Universal Championship!"



"You're next!"

This was expected as Fightful reported that the WWE Hall of Famer was slated to make his return and was scheduled to travel to Oklahoma City, the site of WWE SmackDown.

There was some concern due to weather as Oklahoma got hit with a snowstorm on Wednesday and Thursday. Goldberg has been booked to lose 3 consecutive World Title matches over the last two years.

The legendary wrestler lost the Universal Title to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg challenged for the WWE Championship at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view but lost to Drew McIntyre. He lost to then WWE-Champion Bobby Lashley at the SummerSlam. He last competed at Crown Jewel where he beat Lashley.

WWE presents the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Other matches confirmed for the show includes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle in an Elimination Chamber Match, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lita, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders