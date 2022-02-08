Goldberg Provides Hint On Wrestling Future After Elimination Chamber

Goldberg has been open about the fact that his upcoming Elimination Chamber match is the last match in his current WWE contract.

There have been a lot of speculation on the wrestling future of the 54-year-old after the upcoming show. Now the former Universal champion himself has provided a hint about his involvement in the business afterward.

In the Goldberg at 54 documentary the premiered on the WWE Network over the weekend, the former WCW star said that he never imagined he would get this opportunity. He is more than willing to continue to learn and be part of the industry:

“I never imagined there would still be an opportunity,” said Goldberg. “I never imagined that there would still be the desire for me to go out and do what I did when I was on top. So things change people, change and situations change.”

He added, “I may be 54 but I really am more than willing to continue to learn about this business” said Goldberg, “and as long as I have something to offer it, then, you know, I’ll still be a part of it.”

While there is no official word on how WWE management feels about possibly re-signing the former WCW star after the upcoming PPV, they have years left on their deal with the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia.

With Goldberg being one of the last big attractions left of the Attitude Era, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the company finds value in keeping him around just for the overseas events alone.

