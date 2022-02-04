Goldberg to Challenge Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns will reportedly be facing a Hall of Famer when WWE travels to Saudi Arabia in two weeks for Elimination Chamber.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship at that show against Bill Goldberg. As fans may recall, Reigns was originally scheduled to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 back in 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Reigns, a cancer survivor, decided to back out of that WrestleMania for safety reasons. Goldberg faced Braun Strowman instead.

Goldberg has been back working with WWE for several years now, but according to the Fightful report, this is believed to be the last match on his current contract. Goldberg has given different interviews in recent months where the exact date of his contract’s expiration has become muddled; he even mentioned that it went through 2023 at one point.

Obviously, plans are always subject to change at WWE, but this is the working plan as of now. With Goldberg vs. Reigns scheduled, this would be the card for Elimination Chamber so far:

WWE Championship Match – Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Bill Goldberg

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Goldberg defeated Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel

Goldberg’s last match was a Falls Count Anywhere No Holds Barred Match against Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this past October. Goldberg was victorious in that bout, his third of 2021. He also lost to Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

