Hulk Hogan Announces He’s Divorced From Jennifer McDaniel

By Michael Reichlin
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has announced he and second wife Jennifer McDaniel have divorced.

The Hulkster and McDaniel were married in 2010. No word on exactly when the marriage dissolved, but he says they are no longer together.

Over the weekend, Hulk Hogan posted a video on Instagram along with rock star Bret Michaels. Hogan was accompanied by a blonde woman who is not Jennifer McDaniel, which prompted him to clarify things on social media.

Hulk Hogan was previously married to Linda Claridge Hogan from 1983-2009. They have two children together, Nick and Brooke.

