Impact TV Taping Spoilers From New Orleans

One day after the eventful No Surrender PPV, Impact Wrestling taped two episodes of its weekly programming from the Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana, USA.
According to a report from PW Insider, here is what took place on the show:
- Gisele Shaw defeated “Local Talent”
- Ace Austin & “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Trey Miguel and Jake Something. (Something and Miguel will face off for the X-Division title soon and Austin and Bailey are running an angle where Austin wants them to be aligned but Bailey’s not too sure about it.)
- Heath interrupted a Moose promo and demanded a title shot. They brawled with Heath getting the better of it and holding up the title in the end. So, that looks to be where the world title picture is headed for the next bit.
- Brian Myers defeated Crazzy Steve w/Decay
- Digital Media Championship
No Disqualification
Matt Cardona (c) defeated Jordynne Grace (Grace was DQ’ed in their match at No Surrender)
- Masha Slamovich defeated Rachel Rose
- Bhupinder Gujjar defeated John Skyler (Brian Myers was on commentary, when W. Morrissey came out and attacked him. Skyler tried to make the save but then got put through a table for his efforts.)
- ROH Women’s Championship/Reina de Reinas Championship Open Challenge
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Lady Frost (after the match, Gisele Shaw came out and got into Frost’s face.)
- JONAH defeated Zicky Dice
- Honor No More (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Kenny King) defeated Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Chris Sabin (Eddie Edwards cut a promo after the match about why he aligned with Honor No More at No Surrender. Alisha Edwards came out and asked why he would turn his back on his family. Edwards said Honor No More is his family and Alisha needs to decide if she still has one.)
- Cassie Lee defeated Madison Rayne
- Tasha Steelz defeated Chelsea Green (Mickie James was on commentary)
- JONAH defeated Johnny Swinger (PCO came out after and confronted JONAH. That sounds like a fun match!)
- Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards via disqualification.
- Heath defeated Vincent (Both Honor No More and several Impact talents brawled after. Heath took out Moose again during this.)
- No Disqualification
Bullet Club (The Good Brothers & Chris Bey & Jay White) defeated The Guerrilla of Destiny & Violent by Design (with Eric Young). Tanga Loa cut a promo after saying he’s coming for Jay White stemming from the betrayal at No Surrender.