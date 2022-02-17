John Cena Signs On To Looney Tunes Film ‘Coyote Vs. Acme’

John Cena has signed on to be part of a live action Looney Tunes live action/animated hybrid film titled “Coyote Vs. Acme”. This comes on the heels of his Peacemaker series being renewed for a second season.

The film has a very interesting plot. After years of being disappointed by Acme products in his pursuit of the Roadrunner, Wile E. Coyote has decided to sue the company. Cena will play the role of a lawyer in the film. Chris DeFaria and James Gunn are signed on to produce the film. Dave Green (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Earth to Echo) is set to direct.

John Cena’s The Peacemaker Renewed

John Cena’s Peacemaker’s Season 1 finale episode drops tonight at midnight. The show was recently announced as being renewed for a 2nd season. James Gunn will write and direct all Season 2 episodes.

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise,” Gunn said in a statement, “with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season 2!”

Peacemaker currently has a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.