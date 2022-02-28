John Cena On Taking The WWE Approach To Promote Peacemaker

John Cena took a unique approach to promoting the Peacemaker series before its release. He decided to show up to all promotional events in his full costume.

The Cenation Leader recently had an interview with People. He discussed things such as the potential of a crossover between Peacemaker and The Rock‘s Black Adam.

Speaking of his promotional tactic for Peacemaker, Cena claimed that it was very similar to the approach he took with his character as a full time WWE performer:

“I just wanted to try to familiarize the audience with my little piece, pun intended.” said the 16 time world champion. “It’s very similar to the approach that I use with the WWE when I was performing full-time there.

I would be in all interviews in the John Cena outfit of a ball cap, T-shirt, shorts and wristbands. People began to associate that character and become familiar with that character. That’s just the same approach I used in Peacemaker.”

The former world champion discussed how a lot of people may shy away from the approach because it’s not indicative of who they are.

John claimed that he just wanted the audience to become familiar with Peacemaker. As a testimony to his success, he mentioned how people were already cosplaying the character when they released a teaser for it at San Diego Comic-Con.