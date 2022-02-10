Lance Archer Discusses the Severity of his Neck Injury

All Elite Wrestling talent Lance Archer has detailed the severity of the neck injury from last year.

Wrestling fans were concerned about Archer’s wrestling career in a match against Eddie Kingston at AEW Dynamite on Oct 23, 2021. The neck injury occurred when he landed on his head doing a moonsault from the top rope. While he finished the match, the damage caused him to miss two months from wrestling.

Archer returned to AEW on Jan 12 by attacking AEW Heavyweight Champion Adam Page. He challenges the champion for the title in a Texas Death Match on AEW Dynamite on Feb 9. The title challenger appeared on Busted Open on Sirus XM to discuss his neck injury and if he’s ready to wrestle again.

“I feel great. Beyond blessed for the fact that I actually didn’t break my neck,” said Archer. He explained,”… A centimeter a different way and, it could’ve been a different result. I basically gave myself an extreme version of whiplash because I bounced off my forehead, but if it had been any part of the crown of my head, I probably would’ve been paralyzed or dead. So beyond blessed that it didn’t happen, and then the medical staff here has been extremely amazing.

They kept me on the road and kept me in physical therapy here with our guys and, I’ve done everything they asked me to do before coming back and even before this match. You know every day that the different physical exercises that they asked me to do, I’ve stayed on top of them and, they’ve been extremely happy and like I said I feel great.”

(via AEW)

Is Archer Concerned Taking the Buck Shot Lariat?

Archer feels confident challenging Page for the AEW title. He has competed in a Texas Death Match before and has a win over Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Championship at Fyter Fest on Jul 21, 2021. Although, recovered neck injury does create concern if he could take certain moves, including Page’s Buck Shot Lariat. The champion connects with the lariat to the neck and chest area, potentially causing whiplash to the opponent’s neck. However, Archer isn’t concerned and plans to win the championship.

“…If you go into this business if you go into any match with any trepidation and worry that when you get hurt. If I’m worried about his finish, If I’m worried about any of these moves, If I’m worried about doing another moonsault and landing on my head, If I’m worried about any of that when I’ll get hurt,” said Archer.

It’s unclear if Page will try to be extra protective of Archer after his neck injury. Although it seems the challenger is ready to do what it takes to defeat the AEW champion.