‘Hangman’ Adam Page Returns in Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Hangman Adam Page returned on this week’s AEW Dynamite as Jeff Jarrett’s mystery opponent in the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Marking his first AEW appearance since Revolution in March, the former AEW World Champion battled the veteran Jarrett, a former tag partner of the late Canadian legend.

Page was a surprise entrant, chosen by The Elite as their wild card. He showed no signs of ‘ring rust’ as he executed his signature moves, the Buckshot Lariat and the Deadeye, en route to a dominant victory.

With this win, the cowboy advanced to the semifinals, where he’ll face Jay White this Saturday, July 6 on AEW Collision.

Is Hangman Elite?

After the match, Page was in a backstage segment with the Young Bucks. Page looked pretty aggressive, and the Bucks said they lifted his suspension and got him a spot in the tournament. They hinted at a partnership moving forward for their upcoming Blood & Guts match as the Elite.

Page declined their proposal and let them know things are different these days. He warned the EVP’s that he is not their child, puppet, nor is he associated with the Elite. He’s focused on winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and won’t be distracted by them.